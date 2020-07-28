Indianapolis Colts Place Kemoko Turay, Mo Alie-Cox on PUP

INDIANAPOLIS — Defensive end Kemoko Turay’s road to recovery from a broken ankle will have the third-year pro on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp.

Turay, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, and defensive end Jegs Jegede were placed on PUP on Tuesday, the day Indianapolis Colts veterans reported to the team facility to start camp. The trio will count toward the team’s 90-man roster.

The Colts also released tight end Matt Lengel.

Turay, 25, was an emerging pass-rushing presence when he suffered the season-ending ankle injury in a Week 5 win at Kansas City. He’s expected to play a larger role in the Colts’ pass rush, presuming he’s healthy.

The 2018 second-round draft choice has posted Twitter videos of offseason workouts with retired Colts all-time sack leader Robert Mathis, who has helped the team’s pass rushers in recent years.

In 18 career games, Turay has 20 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He’s made just three starts, but is expected to receive more snaps as the Colts rotate pass rushers at a defensive end position vacated by the free-agent departure of Jabaal Sheard.

Alie-Cox, who finished last season with a broken thumb that required surgery, is expected to be one of the team’s three tight ends along with two-time Pro Bowl star Jack Doyle and free-agent addition Trey Burton.

A former VCU basketball player, Alie-Cox enters his third NFL season with 15 receptions for 226 yards and two TDs in 25 career games. He’s made three starts. He saw action in all 16 games last season.

Jegede spent last season on the Colts’ injured reserve list. He is also a former college basketball player at Central Florida before getting noticed as a defensive end at Valdosta State.

Lengel signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Dec. 30. He has played in 19 career games with three starts, one of those with the Colts last season. He’s also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2015-16, 2018), Houston Texans (2018), Cleveland Browns (2017), and New England Patriots (2016-17). His career totals are five receptions for 39 yards and two TDs.

