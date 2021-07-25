Colts Designate Three as Physically Unable to Perform Prior to Training Camp

Sports Illustrated home
Colts Place Odeyingbo, Fisher on PUP List, Windsor on Injury Reserve

Colts make a few injury designations prior to the first day of Training Camp.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 season is finally here, as the Indianapolis Colts' rookies and first year players reported to Training Camp yesterday. Camp practices don't start until July 28th but players are starting to trickle in for the first real practice of the year.

Prior to the start of Training Camp, the Colts are required to make roster moves for injuries that tell whether or not players will be participating. While it isn't a huge injury list for the Colts, they did designate three players as physically unable to perform.

The first two players aren't a surprise, as veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher and rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo are both recovering from achilles injuries suffered in January.

Odeyingbo was designated as a "non-football injury" but that is only due to the fact that the injury happened when he was training away from a team and on his own. So, don't be too concerned about seeing that designation for him.

The last designation was 2020 6th round pick Robert Windsor being placed on Injured Reserve. This is a bit of a surprise as there wasn't any prior indication that Windsor was injured. Since this is an IR designation, it means that he is officially out for the rest of the year.

Windsor was already a long shot for the roster prior to this injury, so this doesn't negatively impact too much of the Colts' future plans. Hopefully, Odeyingbo and Fisher are able to make it back from the PUP list at the week six window so they are able to get on the field in 2021.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
