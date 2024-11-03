More Grant Stuard (#41) love b/c his career-high day vs the Dolphins (18 tackles) was a lot of behind-the-scenes work coming to fruition.



Shane Steichen on Stuard's day: "I'll tell you what, the guy is relentless... He was flying around the field all day. It was special." #Colts https://t.co/4xUZscRVvK pic.twitter.com/2li2MJYToE