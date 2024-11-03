Colts Player Fined for Hit
The Indianapolis Colts have suffered through numerous injuries to key playmakers during the start of the 2024 NFL season, forcing a test for the team's depth chart across the board. At linebacker, one name has stood out this year: Grant Stuard.
Stuard is in the middle of his third year in Indianapolis and is mainly used as a special teams weapon. Last year, Stuard returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against the division-rival Tennesee Titans. After showing his potential for a few years, Stuard got his chance to start in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins due to an E.J. Speed injury and he stepped up by recording 19 total tackles.
His stellar performance earned him some more snaps against the Houston Texans in Week 8. Unfortunately for Stuard, he was fined over five thousand dollars after leading with his helmet for a tackle that he was not flagged for.
The NFL is cracking down on dangerous tackles in 2024 and the league deemed Stuard's third-quarter takedown of Texans running back Joe Mixon as "unnecessary roughness". For a linebacker contracted to earn just over $1 million this season, a $5,861 fine isn't the best news.
Heading into Week 9, it's not improbable that the Colts continue to give Stuard some opportunities on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Shane Steichen called his 19 tackle performance "special" and that Stuard is "relentless" on the field.
The Colts are heading into a Week 9 duel against the Minnesota Vikings, a game that could push them over the .500 mark. Stuard's energy will be much needed as a response to a hard-nosed Minnesota offense starring Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson.
