Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts looked bad against what was supposed to be a poor Jacksonville Jaguars team.

That Jacksonville has turned in house of horrors for the Colts the last decade (Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014) didn't keep Indianapolis from plummeting in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Colts dropped nine spots to No. 25 after a humbling 24-0 loss to the Jaguars that has warmed the seats of both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.

Colts' beat writer Stephen Holder for ESPN has big questions with the offensive line early in the season.

The Colts failed to make necessary defensive adjustments Sunday against the Jaguars, which is certainly an issue. But even more appalling is the lack of toughness seen from the offensive line. Running back Jonathan Taylor is getting hit in the backfield and quarterback Matt Ryan is under siege. This is unacceptable for a team with the NFL's highest-paid offensive line. The success of the offense hinges largely on running effectively and using play-action, and neither is happening right now. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

Indianapolis has fallen to third in the AFC South in the rankings behind the 0-2 Tennessee Titans (No. 22) and the 1-1 Jaguars (No. 24). There appeared to be a bigger discrepancy than one spot on Sunday between the Jaguars and the Colts.

They stay ahead of the 0-1-1 Houston Texans (No. 31) who hung tough in Denver against the Broncos before eventually losing 16-9.

Indianapolis finally plays at home this Sunday, but the road doesn't get any easier against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) who check in at No. 2 on ESPN's NFL Power Rankings.

The Chiefs are nearly a touchdown (-6.5) road favorite in Indianapolis on Sunday according to SI Sports Book. Only the Washington Commanders at home against the Philadelphia Eagles are as big a home underdog as the Colts this week.

The season hasn't started the way anyone in Indianapolis has expected, but the Colts have a big chance against the Chiefs to reverse the trend on Sunday.

If the Colts remain winless after three games, the seats in Indianapolis are only going to get hotter.