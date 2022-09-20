Skip to main content

Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

How far did the Indianapolis Colts fall in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts looked bad against what was supposed to be a poor Jacksonville Jaguars team. 

That Jacksonville has turned in house of horrors for the Colts the last decade (Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014) didn't keep Indianapolis from plummeting in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Colts dropped nine spots to No. 25 after a humbling 24-0 loss to the Jaguars that has warmed the seats of both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard

Colts' beat writer Stephen Holder for ESPN has big questions with the offensive line early in the season.

The Colts failed to make necessary defensive adjustments Sunday against the Jaguars, which is certainly an issue. But even more appalling is the lack of toughness seen from the offensive line. Running back Jonathan Taylor is getting hit in the backfield and quarterback Matt Ryan is under siege. This is unacceptable for a team with the NFL's highest-paid offensive line. The success of the offense hinges largely on running effectively and using play-action, and neither is happening right now. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

Indianapolis has fallen to third in the AFC South in the rankings behind the 0-2 Tennessee Titans (No. 22) and the 1-1 Jaguars (No. 24). There appeared to be a bigger discrepancy than one spot on Sunday between the Jaguars and the Colts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They stay ahead of the 0-1-1 Houston Texans (No. 31) who hung tough in Denver against the Broncos before eventually losing 16-9. 

Indianapolis finally plays at home this Sunday, but the road doesn't get any easier against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) who check in at No. 2 on ESPN's NFL Power Rankings.

The Chiefs are nearly a touchdown (-6.5) road favorite in Indianapolis on Sunday according to SI Sports Book. Only the Washington Commanders at home against the Philadelphia Eagles are as big a home underdog as the Colts this week.

The season hasn't started the way anyone in Indianapolis has expected, but the Colts have a big chance against the Chiefs to reverse the trend on Sunday. 

If the Colts remain winless after three games, the seats in Indianapolis are only going to get hotter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (89) catches a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
News

Colts Make Roster Moves On Practice Squad

By Jake Arthur
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Under Fire All Day in Loss vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan and Frank Reich vs Houston Texans
News

Locked On Colts: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Players On Hot Seat

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) looses the ball on a pass play when tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) during second quarter action. The Jaguars went into the first half with a 17 to 0 lead over the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 18, 2022.
News

Locked On Colts: Disaster Mode After Loss to Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan vs Jaguars 2022
News

Matt Ryan Self Scouts after Embarrassing Loss

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on after getting sacked during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Fooball American Football Gridiron Football Nfl Colts Indianapolis Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Home Opener 2022
News

A Colts Podcast: Have the Colts Hit Rock Bottom?

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked on the play by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) as defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) helps during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Lose Benefit of Doubt after Unacceptable Performance to Jaguars

By Jake Arthur