Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers

Although the overall mood surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this season has been one of pessimism, they are still in control of their own destiny.

Sitting at 3-3-1, the Colts aren't far behind the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (4-2) and they are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race despite a poor record against their division (1-3-1).

So, what can spark the team moving forward? The most recent move they've made is to promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback over Matt Ryan. Next could be a trade before next Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

Bleacher Report has an idea of what they'd like to see the Colts do, and that's trade for either of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy or KJ Hamler.

Jerry Jeudy/KJ Hamler, WRs, Denver Broncos We're cheating a bit and including both Jeudy and Hamler as one entry. If the Broncos can be convinced to part with one of the talented young pass-catchers, they'll almost certainly keep the other. And Denver may be more likely to part with either Jeudy or Hamler than Chubb. With Courtland Sutton also on the roster, receiver is a deep position for the Broncos. Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick, should have the higher trade value of the two, while Hamler—a 2020 second-rounder—may be more of a value target. Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Hamler has just five catches for 113 yards... ...Both could also interest the Indianapolis Colts, who are desperate to stay in the playoff hunt at 3-3-1. Indianapolis recently announced that Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Trading for a receiver to complement Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell would be a nice way to support Ehlinger as he takes over... Best Fits: Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons

The main issue is that the Colts are more likely to be sellers at the trade deadline than buyers.

They're at a fork in the road where it's more so time to focus on the future rather than continuing to try and make a deep playoff push this year. They need all of the resources that they can get in order to find their long-term quarterback.

However, for the sake of playing along, the Colts do have seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft that they could send for either Jeudy or Hamler, including one each in the first five rounds and two picks in the seventh.

Jeudy (6'1", 193, 23 years old) was a blue-chip prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, being selected by the Broncos with the 15th-overall pick. However, whether it's the injuries that cost him seven games in 2021, inconsistent quarterback play, or his own ball security issues, he hasn't yet met those lofty expectations. In 33 career games (26 starts), Jeudy has caught 114-of-216 targets for 1,709 yards (15.0 avg.) and 5 touchdowns.

After picking Jeudy in the first round in 2020, Denver went back to the well and selected Hamler (5'9", 173, 23) in the second round. Hamler put together a solid rookie season, but hamstring injuries and an ACL tear derailed him from late 2020 through 2021. He's off to a slow start to the 2022 season, but that's the story for the entire Denver offense. In 22 career games (6 starts), Hamler has caught 40-of-77 targets for 568 yards (14.2 avg.) and 3 touchdowns.

Either player would be a solid complement to Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, and the newcomer would likely take over the slot, which makes current Colts slot receiver Parris Campbell a likely part of a hypothetical trade.

Will the Colts make any moves before the trade deadline? Stay tuned at Horseshoe Huddle!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.