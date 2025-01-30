Analyst Predicts Colts to Land 'Freak Athlete' in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have a critical draft lying ahead of them.
After an 8-9 season and yet another missed playoff appearance, the patience is beginning to run thin for the Colts. There are holes to address on both sides of the ball to get this team where it needs to be, and Indianapolis doesn't have a bounty of cash in cap space to add free-agent talent and lacks many extensive assets to bring in big-time players via trade.
That effectively places a bit more pressure on this front office to get this draft right, especially in the first round.
Yet, the Colts could have a simple decision ahead of them for their first round pick if the board falls in their favor. This year's draft class looks a bit more unpredictable than most, but several game-changing prospects remain potentially available where Indianapolis selects at pick 14.
And in NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft, the Colts are able to strike big.
With their 14th selection, the Colts address their significant hole at the tight end position by picking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren –– a widely popular prediction for Indianapolis through early mock drafts, but one that looks the part of a big-time playmaker to add into the offense.
"Adding more playmakers on the perimeter is essential to helping Anthony Richardson reach his potential as a franchise quarterback," Brooks wrote. "Warren is a freak athlete with the athletic measurements and production to tickle GM Chris Ballard's fancy."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Anthony Richardson could use a big body in the Colts' offense to utilize as a safety net, not only to help facilitate his best production and development moving forward –– but also to address the long-spanning need Indianapolis has had at the tight end position.
Indianapolis hasn't had a tight end to reach over 500 yards since the 2018 season when Eric Ebron was still in town, meaning that the Colts have to address the need sooner rather than later. There might not be a better place to make that addition than with their top pick in this draft on the tight end who stands out as potentially the best in the class.
Warren finished his 16-game campaign with the Nittany Lions as a game-wrecker, posting team-highs in receptions at 104, yards at 1,233, and touchdowns with eight. With a 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame, he'd be a major component to add to this Colts offense that could use a welcomed boost and can develop into a key building block for the future in Indianapolis.
The draft lies just under three months away, allowing a ton of time for the Colts to seek out their first-round preferences, but it's hard not to take notice of Warren potentially being atop the priority list.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.