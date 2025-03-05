Colts Predicted to Add Big-Time Weapon in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have some critical decisions ahead with their upcoming draft selections this offseason.
In year nine of the Chris Ballard era, the Colts are backed against the wall to make the necessary improvements to the roster with needs on both sides of the ball. And with two picks in the top 45 of this year's draft, Indianapolis has a golden opportunity to get an injection of young talent onboard with the right choices.
ESPN's Jordan Reid gave the Colts an interesting outlook in his latest mock for their top two selections. Kicking things off, Indianapolis got their hands on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with their 14th-overall pick, effectively giving Anthony Richardson and the offense a strong safety blanket for the foreseeable future.
"Loveland performed well despite erratic Michigan QB play this past season, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns," Reid wrote. "He's a glorified big receiver who transitions in and out of breaks with ease while showing excellent hands... Loveland could create mismatches and be the safety blanket quarterback Anthony Richardson desperately needs."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The tight end position has been a prevailing topic of discussion for the Colts' first-round pick, with both Loveland and Penn State's Tyler Warren being prime candidates at number 14. In this scenario, the Michigan product ends up as the guy to bring a bit of extra juice for Richardson and the Indianapolis offense.
Later down the board, the Colts also address the defensive side of the ball, picking up linebacker Carson Schwesinger from UCLA.
"The Colts need to find an instinctive and rangy running mate next to middle linebacker Zaire Franklin." Reid wrote. "Schwesinger is exactly that, as he's a savvy run defender who can step downhill when needed. He also has a great feel in pass defense, possessing the hip mobility to operate in space."
Tight end has been an area of focus for the Colts during the initial stages this offseason, but so has linebacker. Zaire Franklin had a career year for Indianapolis in 2024, yet the room could still use a bit of work as Lou Anarumo enters the fold and attempts to improve the unit.
Enter Schwesinger, who's an ideal target for the role. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, and an impact run defender, he can help the Colts mitigate their issues in stopping opposing rushers from a year ago, and reinforce the depth behind Franklin as an appealing pickup for the front seven.
Of course, these two are just one of many outcomes for the Colts through the first two rounds of this year's draft. But by bringing attention to both sides of the ball and filling the long-spanning hole at tight end, it's an option of several on the board that could end up as a big win for Indianapolis.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.