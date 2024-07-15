Colts Pro Bowler Considered Top 3 by NFL Scouts, Coaches, and Execs
The Indianapolis Colts possess a top-tier offensive line surrounding prized second-year signal caller Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis has had one of the most consistently great units in the trenches since 2018 when tackle Braden Smith and guard Quenton Nelson were drafted by the Colts. After a forgettable 2022 campaign, Indy bounced back in a big way last season to show the NFL they only had a brief hiatus from being one of the best.
ESPN released their top 10 rankings for interior offensive linemen based on league executives, coaches, and scouts. Senior NFL national reporter Jeremy Fowler gathered quotes league-wide on the best inside protectors. Yet again, Nelson finds his name in the rankings at number three, mirroring his 2023 listing. For 2024 though, the opinions are split on the six-time Pro Bowler.
Teams are torn on Nelson, a former No. 1 who is still among the best. Nelson helped a depleted Colts offense finish 10th in rushing despite injuries to quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor.- Jeremy Fowler | NFL National Reporter
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The three-time First-Team All-Pro selection has the respect of nearly anyone in the NFL. After six years of dominating opponents in the trenches, it's well-earned for Nelson.
I thought he was stellar -- maybe his best season.- AFC Scout from Jeremy Fowler
However, Nelson did dip in certain areas last season. While some of it can be forgiven since quarterback Gardner Minshew is a downgrade from Richardson, Nelson also concluded with a less-than-ideal 63.4 run-blocking mark, per Pro Football Focus. He also allowed 21 QB pressures from the interior, arguably the worst place to get it from the pocket.
I think Nelson has always been a little overrated. His highs are very high, and he can set a tone and dominate at times. I think he has slipped this past year, though.- AFC Executive from Jeremy Fowler
Nelson's 2023 is an interesting season considering the situations around him. Nelson played alongside then-rookie tackle Blake Freeland (45 QB pressures allowed - led team) and veteran center Wesley French (seven QB hurries allowed in 153 pass-block snaps), both of whom weren't the most reliable options in relief of Bernhard Raimann and Ryan Kelly.
While the NFL is full of expert opinions, the tape and on-field performance are a fact. For Nelson he has had brief moments of downs; but for any negative snap Nelson takes, there are hundreds of positively impactful others. When the Colts take the field for week one to defend Lucas Oil Stadium against the Houston Texans, expect Nelson to be 100% prepared to notch another Pro Bowl season with excitement as high as it's been in recent memory for The Circle City.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.