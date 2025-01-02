Colts Announce 2025 Pro Bowlers
The Indianapolis Colts will be represented at the Pro Bowl by three of their most important players from the regular season: running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and guard Quenton Nelson have been nominated.
Taylor has been a model of consistency for Indy's offense, notching his second career Pro Bowl nomination after logging 1,254 rushing yards on 269 carries for 11 total scores (10 rushing). Taylor will look to continue his recent momentum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for linebacker Franklin, he'll notch his first Pro Bowl nomination after leading the NFL in tackles through 16 games with 165. He's also tacked on 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumbles forced, five passes defended, and two interceptions.
Lastly, guard Nelson snags his incredible seventh-straight Pro Bowl in as many years in the NFL. Nelson has been brutalizing in the run game this season, boasting a Pro Football Focus mark of 83.0 and an overall of 81.8.
Indy has one last game before a lot of uncertainty rises for the franchise. However, in the immediate, the Jaguars will make the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium where jobs could be on the line. We'll see what happens at the conclusion of what's been a rollercoaster year for Indy.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.