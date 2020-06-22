Colts Productions Awarded Two Emmys

Colts Productions celebrated an award-winning 2019 debut with two Emmys, announced Saturday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter.

The Indianapolis Colts’ production and distribution group — which includes all of the club’s video, radio, digital, social media, photo, and creative properties — was honored in Sports Documentary for Colts Forever: “Hunter Smith” and for Branded Content Program/LongForm for Colts Life: “Kenny Moore II.”

Smith is a retired Colts punter who now runs a farm in Zionsville, Ind., just North of Indianapolis. Moore is entering his fourth season with the Colts and is one of the NFL’s best playmakers as a slot cornerback.

Moore cheered the honor on Twitter, the social-media platform in which Colts Productions members were singled out in a NATAS GL tweet.

Here’s the video on Moore, who takes viewers on a personal journey to his hometown of Valdosta, Ga.

Here’s the video on Smith, who was with the Colts from 1999 to 2008.

Colts Productions uses unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts, and other team personnel to provide entertaining and informative content for fans throughout the year. Since launching in March 2019, its projects have included:

— With the Next Pick, a web series giving fans an inside look at the Colts scouting operation and the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts.

— Colts Life, which follows Colts in their hometowns as they visit family, attend community events, and reconnect with fans, friends and loved ones.

— Colts Forever, which checks in with retired Colts greats and their lives and careers after football.

— Colts Forged, which told the story of a former Colts player’s rehab from a 2019 injury and his quest to return to the playing field.

The Colts were nominated for five Emmys.

“We love telling the story of this historic and iconic organization, and we are grateful to the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Coach Reich for providing the access as well as the resources to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at our team,” said Dave Knickerbocker, Colts vice president of content and production. “There are many more stories to tell, and we look forward to sharing all of them with Colts Nation.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)