Pundit Says Colts Should Sign Daniel Jones to Start QB Competition
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is entering the pivotal third year of his young NFL career, but expectations for 2025 are high. If Richardson can't stay healthy, improve, or remains inconsistent as a passer, his time as a starter with the Colts might be short lived.
However, bringing in competition for the 22-year-old signal-caller is what must happen, and Fox Sports' Eric Williams details which free agent quarterbacks should be signed in a piece diving into the 11 teams that need a potential starter-level acquisition.
For the Colts, former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was cut by the organization last season, is the talent to bring in.
The Colts will want some insurance. While they could look to the draft, a better use of their resources would be to bring in a mid-tier veteran. Enter Jones, who will be available at a reasonable price after flaming out with the Giants (and finishing the season with the Vikings).- Eric Williams | Fox Sports
Jones was mediocre in 2024, completing 216 of 341 passes for 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 265 yards on 67 attempts (4.0 average) and two touchdowns. These aren't the worst metrics but won't scare any NFL defense.
While Jones didn't have much success in the Big Apple, perhaps a change of scenery with an opportunity to press Richardson for another starting position is what he will need to elevate his play.
Indianapolis could acquire worse quarterbacks as an insurance policy than Jones, despite what the numbers display. Williams continues on Jones' possible fit with Shane Steichen's offensive attack.
At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Jones offers some of Richardson's athletic upside and could presumably step into action without requiring the system to be revamped. (He's a much more natural fill-in than Joe Flacco was this past season.)- Eric Williams | Fox Sports
Williams references Joe Flacco suiting up in a Colts uniform to start a handful of games (six) for Indianapolis in 2024. The Super Bowl XLVII champion was mostly underwhelming in the QB cockpit, posting 162/248 completions (65.3%) for 1,761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Flacco provided a halfway stable floor, but due to his immobile, pocket-passing nature, he was ineffective at avoiding sacks, pressure, and getting out to extend plays.
If Jones is signed to Indianapolis' ranks, most fans will likely groan due to the struggles the Duke University alum had with the Giants. However, he fits Steichen's approach better and, due to that gel, he can probably push Richardson better than any available free agent (minus Justin Fields).
We'll see which name the Colts sign to compete with Richardson in 2025. Regardless of who it is, it must happen with how outright bad Richardson has been. Nobody knows in this moment if the former Florida Gator is a bust or a success, but so far, it hasn't been pretty.
The Colts must figure things out as free agency and the draft fast approach. Expect Steichen and Richardson to fight like their jobs are on the line in 2025, because they very well may be.
