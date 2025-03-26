Chris Ballard Reveals Opinion on Colts QB Duel
The Indianapolis Colts are doing everything they can to bring out the best in Anthony Richardson so he can flourish as a quarterback solution for now and for the franchise's future. However, Richardson had a massive step back in 2024, which he'll look to rectify in 2025.
But to have a shot at doing that, he'll now need to beat out Daniel Jones. Jones was signed on a one-year, $14 million deal to challenge Richardson. Whichever signal-caller plays better during camp and the preseason will get the right to lead Shane Steichen's offense this upcoming season.
In an episode of Behind the Colts, new free agent additions Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward are highlighted, but it's what general manager Chris Ballard had to say about the quarterback competition that sticks out the most.
Ballard said: "Competition brings out the best in anybody. It's a competitive league, not just bringing in anybody, it had to be somebody that really is gonna be able to challenge Anthony. And, I think it's gonna go both ways, I think Anthony will challenge Daniel also."
Richardson needs this badly, as last year he did throw eight touchdowns but suffered as far as completion percentage (47.7%). He also had a tough time avoiding turnovers with 12 picks and nine fumbles despite scoring six times with his feet.
But Jones didn't fare much better, with barely more touchdowns thrown (eight) than interceptions (seven). He also has compiled a brutal 3-13 record over the last two campaigns. In short, this is a great competition for both quarterbacks simply because they each struggled last season.
The future of the Indianapolis franchise rests on whoever wins this battle. However, the team and Ballard definitely want Richardson to be the guy, as they invested a fourth-overall selection on him and his traits are uncanny.
Jones might be a backup talent going forward, or perhaps a new offensive scheme is what he needed to have a Sam Darnold-Esque breakout year. It's hard to say until the cleats hit the field, but this fight to start will bring out the top-level in both quarterbacks.
Ballard's quotes are telling, and this is what the Colts didn't want initially but have no choice at this point. All attention goes to Richardson and Jones, and who can get a leg up on the other as free agency is in full swing with the NFL draft just ahead.
