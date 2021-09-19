September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts' Offense Won't Flinch In Shorthanded Matchup Against Rams

With their backs up against the wall and staring at an 0-2 start, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said his team won't flinch in Week 2. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

Talk about a large dose of adversity right away. 

In a season that carried seemingly high expectations, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves behind the 8-ball rather quickly in the 2021 season, coming off of a rough Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and now dealing with a number of injuries to key players ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Against the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, the Colts will be without cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith, and could be without the likes of wide receiver Parris Campbell, guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive end Kwity Paye and safety Julian Blackmon, who are all questionable entering the game. 

The good news is the Colts will see free agent left tackle Eric Fisher make his Colts' debut Sunday against the Rams just under 10 months after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

However, it'll be a very tough task for the Colts on Sunday against a healthy Rams' lineup, especially against a defense led by future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. 

Head Coach Frank Reich has confidence in his men though, stating that the Colts won't flinch in the face of adversity, especially from a play-calling perspective against the Rams' stout defense. 

“I mean it is what it is. We don’t flinch," Reich said to reporters Friday. "We game planned our plays understanding what the situation is that we have. There’s times – like we always talk about – you want to help guys, times you can help guys, times you can’t help guys. We just want to be efficient on offense and we believe we can do that with whoever lines up out there.”

That's nice to read and hear from the Colts' head coach, but there's no denying Indianapolis will be at a significant disadvantage against the Rams. 

It's hard to truly believe that Reich and the Colts' won't "flinch" with the playcalling, especially with Braden Smith out, Quenton Nelson dealing with a back and foot injury and the Colts' receivers struggling to create separation one week ago and now taking on a better secondary. 

Any given Sunday though anything can happen. We'll see how it plays out with the Colts, but Sunday's matchup with the Rams feels like a rather rough one ahead at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Have thoughts on Frank Reich stating the Colts won't flinch with the play calling against the Rams? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talk during a timeout in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Offense Won't Flinch In Shorthanded Matchup Against Rams

(L) Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (Robert Scheer-IndyStar) | (R) Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
News

Colts vs. Rams, Week 2 Preview: Looking for Bounce-Back as Underdogs

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) heads onto the field with offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Indianapolis Colts Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Nfl Football Photos
News

Colts Rule Out Pair Of Veterans, Seven Others Questionable Ahead of Rams' Game

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) gets ready before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Colts' Veteran LB Using 'One Week At A Time' Mentality In Effort To Win Sunday

Frank Reich Media Availability September 17
News

Colts Placed Outside Top 20 In NFL.com Power Rankings

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) leaves the field after facing the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Rams at Colts | Week 2 | Predictions & Picks

Colts #27 Xavier Rhodes runs a drill during training camp Friday. Aug. 6, 2021 Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Friday Aug 6 2021
News

Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Friday Injury Report

(L) Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (Mandatory Credit: Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports) | (R) Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Rams | Week 2