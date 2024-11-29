Colts Receiving Corps Status Revealed Ahead of Game vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts are slightly banged up heading to Foxborough for a battle against the New England Patriots this weekend. The Colts will be missing out on three starters: WR Josh Downs (shoulder), C Tanor Bortolini (concussion), and RT Braden Smith (personal matter). WR Ashton Dulin (ankle) will also miss Sunday's matchup.
On top of missing Downs and Dulin in the receiving corps, Alec Pierce (foot) is listed as questionable. Pierce did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant in Friday's practice. The third-year receiver is leading the team in receiving yards this season with 629 while only hauling in 27 catches.
Also appearing on the injury report is WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back). Pittman has no injury designation for Sunday's game after being a full participant in all three practices this week. His back injury has lingered for weeks but he continues to suit up on Sundays.
Across the offense, three other names appeared on Friday's report with injuries. LT Bernhard Raimann (knee), G Dalton Tucker (knee), and TE Mo Alie-Cox (neck) are all expected to play on Sunday. Raimann has missed the last two games with a knee injury that he suffered against the Buffalo Bills.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Three new names showed up on Friday's report, but only for rest. LB Zaire Franklin, DT DeForest Buckner, and DT Grover Stewart all took off Friday's practice to fuel up for Sunday's game.
Looking at the next man up, expect AD Mitchell to take snaps in place of Downs in the slot this weekend. Mitchell started for the Colts when Downs missed two games earlier in September. Now that he has some more experience under his belt, the rookie could be a serious threat out of the slot.
At center, third-stringer Danny Pinter is expected to take the reps in place of Bortolini. Pinter has not started a game since 2022 for the Colts. Expect Ryan Kelly to take back the job when he comes off the Injured Reserve list in the upcoming weeks.
At right tackle, it'll likely be rookie Matt Goncalves taking the snaps for Smith. Goncalves was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is meant to be a utility man for situations like these.
Colts vs. Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.