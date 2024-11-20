Colts Trio One Step Closer to Football Immortality
The 2000s era of Indianapolis Colts football is one that has left a mark on NFL history. It has seen the likes of Bill Polian, Tony Dungy, Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, and Dwight Freeney be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. However, more pieces may be on the way to hearing their names announced as the newest members of football immortality.
On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of 25 semifinalists for the 2025 class and former Colts greats Reggie Wayne, Adam Vinatieri, Robert Mathis were included.
Wayne has had to sit and wait since 2020 but has numbers that have been rivaled by few. The six-time Pro Bowler caught 1,070 passes for 14,345, and 82 touchdowns in the regular season as well as 93 for 1,254 yards, and 9 touchdowns in the playoffs. He ranks in the top 10 in NFL history in regular season receptions, regular season receiving yards, postseason receptions, postseason receiving yards, and postseason receiving touchdowns. Wayne made five All-Pro teams, led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007 (1,510), and was a member of the Super Bowl XLI-winning team.
This is Vinatieri's first year of eligibility. While many people agree he's deserving for the Hall as a kicker, there are just two other pure kickers enshrined, Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud. Still, Vinatieri is synonymous with kicker greatness and longevity, reaching the mark of the NFL's all-time points leader (2,673), playing for the New England Patriots (1996-05) and Colts (2006-19) for 24 years. Vinatieri has three Pro Bowls, three All-Pros, and four Super Bowls.
The strip-sack king, Mathis, is now a semifinalist in all four years of his eligibility. He is No. 1 in NFL history career forced fumbles (52) and strip-sacks (47), and ranks 20th with his 123.0 sacks. Mathis made five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team, was a member of the Super Bowl XLI-winning squad, and led the NFL in sacks in 2013 with 19.5.
The NFL will cut the list to 15 finalists later this year and then announce the new class before Super Bowl LVIX in February.
