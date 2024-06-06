Colts Release Versatile Offensive Lineman
On the final day of mandatory minicamp, the Indianapolis Colts freed up a roster spot by releasing a versatile veteran.
The Colts released offensive lineman Jack Anderson on Thursday. A seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Anderson also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants before signing with the Colts practice squad last season.
The Colts signed Anderson to a one-year contract extension in March, but have decided to move on after the dust of mandatory minicamp has settled. Anderson has experience at both guard spots and at center, but played no offensive snaps for the Colts in 2023.
The additions of rookies Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortloini in the draft bolstered the depth of the offensive line. Goncalves and Bortloni both have the ability to play guard and other depth pieces on the roster like Danny Pinter and Wesley French have experience at center.
This move frees up a roster space for the Colts as they begin a two-month break from organized team action before training camp opens in late July. This timing means an immediate corresponding move does not necessarily need to come. The Colts can take some time to weigh their options before deciding who they will add to the team.
