Colts Reportedly Close to Hiring Former Bengals Coordinator
The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on their defensive coordinator hire.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts are expected to hire former Cincinnati Bengals coordinator Lou Anarumo as their next defensive coordinator. Anarumo was one of the top targets on the market for the position, and Indianapolis is narrowing in on making it happen.
The Colts have stayed busy in their defensive coordinator search since parting ways with Gus Bradley after three years at season's end. Now, they've seemingly found their guy
Anarumo had been with the Bengals since 2019 as their defensive coordinator, having some success during his tenure. The 2022 season was his best campaign in Cincinnati, with his defensive unit ranking sixth in scoring defense and posting a top-ten rushing defense in the process.
His most recent stretch in 2024 saw some lapses, ultimately leading to his firing at the season's end. The Bengals ranked 31st in total yards allowed and 21st in scoring defense-- sticking out as a catalyst behind the team's missing playoff appearance. However, a new situation in Indianapolis could present improved optimism for his services moving forward.
If all holds to form on the hire, expect an official announcement from the Colts on the hire in the coming days.
