Colts Reveal Bevy of Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts announced a significant number of roster moves on Friday ahead of the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.
The Colts have signed the following undrafted rookie free agents:
- WR Tyler Kahmann
- WR Coleman Owen
- WR Landon Parker
- WR Blayne Taylor
- TE Maximilian Mang
- OT Marshall Foerner
- DE Desmond Little
- DT Devonta Davis
- DT Joe Evans
- LB Solomon DeShields
- CB Johnathan Edwards
- S Ladarius Tennison
- S Trey Washington
- K Maddux Trujillo
The Colts' undrafted rookies join the team's 2025 draft class: tight end Tyler Warren, defensive end JT Tuimoloau, cornerback Justin Walley, offensive tackle Jalen Travis, running back DJ Gidens, quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive tackle Tim Smith, and linebacker Hunter Wohler.
The team has signed the following drafted rookies to their contracts:
- TE Tyler Warren
- CB Justin Walley
- OT Jalen Travis
- RB DJ Giddens
- QB Riley Leonard
- DT Tim Smith
- S Hunter Wohler
Colts second-round draft pick, defensive end JT Tuimoloau, is the lone remaining draft pick unsigned.
The Colts have also designated safety Marcel Dabo as Exempt/International Player, and they waived guard Atonio Mafi and defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne.