Colts Rise in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings, but How Much?

The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season over one of the NFL's power teams on Sunday when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17.

It wasn't just the first win for the Colts, it was arguably the most improbable of their three games played. The win over the Chiefs, who entered the game as the No. 2 ranked team in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings, should give the Colts a boost in those same rankings.

It did... but was it enough?

The Colts rose from No. 25 last week to No. 20 this week according to ESPN.

That seems like a modest adjustment in the overall rankings considering the opponent the Colts dispatched on Sunday. The Chiefs only fell to No. 4 after being handed their first loss of the season.

Also, the 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while still bad, isn't looking like a shock scoreline any more. Jacksonville went out to Los Angeles on Sunday and bludgeoned the LA Chargers 38-10 who were No. 6 in last week's rankings.

ESPN punished the Chargers for their loss by dropping them from No. 6 to No. 15, while the Jaguars rose to No. 13 from No. 24... seems ESPN is buying stock on the Jags.

Colts beat writer for ESPN Stephen Holder unfortunately feels quarterback Matt Ryan finds himself in familiar territory.

Matt Ryan is finding himself in a familiar situation, one reminiscent of his recent seasons with the Falcons: Shaky offensive line play and unproven passing targets are limiting his effectiveness. As a result of the heavy pass rush, Ryan is struggling with protecting the football. He has already fumbled seven times. But the veteran has showed composure when needed, like on the 43rd game-winning drive of his career Sunday versus the Chiefs, when he completed 8 of 10 pass attempts. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

At the end of the day, power rankings don't count for anything, standings do. The Colts needed this win against the Chiefs to avoid dropping to 0-2-1 on the season with big questions already being asked of head coach Frank Reich.

The win put the Colts in second place in the AFC South with another divisional opponent coming up. Indianapolis faces the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Like the Colts, Tennessee got their first win of the season on Sunday and are still looking to overcome a shaky start.

Indianapolis enters the game a 3.5-point favorite against Tennessee according to SI Sports Book. If the Colts can hold serve at home on Sunday against the Titans, they'll tack on another win, and the respect in the power rankings will follow.