Colts Land Surprising Draft Riser in Latest NFL Mock
The 2025 NFL Draft still stands several months away from going down, but that doesn't mean it's too early to look at a few incoming prospects who could end up in the hands of the Indianapolis Colts once April comes around.
We have a few weeks left to play in the regular season, yet a few outlets have already begun to dish out their mock draft predictions for how the coming offseason could look. This time, the latest mock comes from CBS Sports and Blake Brockermayer, predicting how picks one through 32 could pan out across the league.
In the case of the Colts, they would end up with the 15th-overall pick in the first round had the regular season ended today, coincidentally the same spot they selected Laiatu Latu less than a year ago. And just like last year, CBS Sports mocked Indianapolis opting to select another prospect on the defensive side of the ball-- Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.
"Amos addresses a need at cornerback for the Colts," Brockermayer said. "A long, rangy player with ample experience, Amos excels at contested catches and has the speed and quickness to match routes. He is a likely riser in a weak cornerback class."
The Colts have desperately coveted talent in the secondary this season, as they rank 26th in the NFL for passing yards allowed, and 25th for net yards allowed per attempt. Adding a lengthy 6'1" corner to a lacking core currently headlined on the boundaries by Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III would be a more-than-welcomed addition for a defense that needs any help they can get.
Amos has had a solid year with the Rebels, posting a career-high 47 tackles, 13 pass deflections, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. The 22-year-old would likely be a surprise in this position of the draft for the Colts, as the Ole Miss corner is currently unranked on CBS Sports' current big board of prospects. Yet, with strong and translatable physical traits, there's a world where Amos can navigate his way to the first round, and in this particular case-- to Indianapolis.
