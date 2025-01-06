Colts Risers and Fallers in Victory Over Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts finished the year with a victory over their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime 26-23. With the season lost last week against the New York Giants, this contest was for little more than pride and possible job security.
Despite the situation, the inspiring and underwhelming performances must be addressed. Here is the final edition of risers and fallers for Indy's 2024 campaign.
Risers | Colts Top Three Wide Receivers
The Colts' passing attack saw 264 yards from veteran Joe Flacco, with 18 completions going to Josh Downs (10), Michael Pittman Jr. (six), and Alec Pierce (two). Downs added 94 yards, Pittman 72, and Pierce 57 with a 40-yard score.
The Colts can rest assured they have a dynamic trio at wide receiver, each possessing unique skills that make them capable weapons. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has plenty to work with in 2025 with these pass-catchers.
Faller | Containing Brian Thomas Jr.
The Colts forced a mediocre game from Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones, but wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. played well, catching seven of 11 targets for 103 receiving yards and a long of 41 yards. As he did in the initial meeting of these rivals, Thomas cooked Indy's secondary.
The defense for the Colts will undoubtedly be addressed in the upcoming offseason to some capacity. The Colts need to add more depth and talent to their secondary in 2025, hardly emphasizing it before this year started.
Riser | Kwity Paye
Colts defensive end Kwity Paye logged another sack against the Jaguars, giving him eight to finish the 2024 campaign, and led the team for the year. Paye quietly had another consistent season and remained a solid run defender for Gus Bradley's defense.
While there are several questions surrounding Indy heading into this offseason, Paye's standing on the defense isn't one of them. With Laiatu Latu entering year two for support, Paye will likely continue to climb the ladder as a defensive end in 2025.
Faller | AD Mitchell
Colts' rookie pass-catcher AD Mitchell was a non-factor against the Jaguars, missing his lone target. The reason Mitchell is on this list isn't necessarily because of this contest, but rather his entire 2024 campaign. To say it was disappointing is an understatement given his second-round stock.
For any wide receiver, even a rookie, to secure a measly 41.8% of their targets when thrown over 50 is unacceptable. Regardless of Richardson's struggles with his passing accuracy, Mitchell's issues seem more stemmed from maturity and lack of awareness.
Given how good Downs, Pittman, and Pierce are at their craft, Mitchell has work to do to get into the fray to earn targets in 2025.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
Once again, running back Jonathan Taylor dominated on the day. After toting a ridiculous 34 carries, he tacked on an additional 177 rushing yards for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt and a touchdown.
The Colts might have finished with a losing record, but that isn't because of Taylor. The 2024 Pro Bowler will conclude the season with impressive marks of 303 carries for 1,431 rushing yards (4.7 average) and 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing).
Taylor looked great in 2024 and notched 1,000+ rushing yards for the first time since his All-Pro 2021 season.
Faller | Matt Gay
Colts' kicker Matt Gay has had a curious season, and his biggest issues continued to show in the win against the Jaguars. The veteran missed from 50+ yards again (51), putting his mark at 3/9 from long distance to finish the year.
Gay has a four-year, $22.5 million deal through the 2026 season, so missing so often from deep isn't going to cut it. Inside of 50 yards, Gay was perfect on the year for Indianapolis (28/28), so there is a clear weakness in the kicker's approach.
Gay will work in the upcoming offseason to smooth out these woes, so they don't transfer into next year when more games will inevitably be on the line.
