3 Colts with Rising Stock After Loss to Packers
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field by a score of 16-10. With context added in, Indianapolis had a golden chance to log their first win of 2024 against a Packers squad without franchise field general Jordan Love under center. Instead, Indianapolis allowed running back Josh Jacobs to help backup Malik Willis dictate the pace, ending in a bad loss to add to an 0-2 record.
While there are plenty of things to discuss that Indy needs to improve upon, there were still good performances in an otherwise bleak game. Here are three Colts players who have ascending stock after a tough road loss to the NFC foe Packers.
Jonathan Taylor | Running Back
Colts veteran running back Jonathan Taylor was one of the few bright spots for Indy's offense on Sunday against the Packers. While most of Shane Steichen's offensive game plan looked anemic, Taylor salvaged the day for over 100 yards rushing (12 carries for 103 yards).
Taylor also tossed in 2 catches for an additional 32 receiving yards on 4 targets. While Taylor had issues with drops (as many Colts pass-catchers) did, it's curious why Steichen didn't utilize Taylor in the fourth quarter in favor of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson. Regardless, Taylor's success is directly tied to how strong Indy's offense is, so expect a big bounce-back game soon from the fifth-year pro.
Nick Cross | Safety
Third-year Colts safety Nick Cross made a ridiculous 15 tackles against the Packers on Sunday afternoon. This comes off the heels of a 14-tackle performance in week one against the Houston Texans. While it might seem impressive that Cross is so busy on the field, it's more due to Indy's abysmal run defense allowing ball-carriers like Joe Mixon and Josh Jacobs into the second and third levels.
Cross deserves his 'stock up' because he's doing everything possible to stop the dam from breaking on this Colts run defense. Against the Packers, he also logged Pro Football Focus defensive grades of 66.4 overall, 77.3 run defense, and 74.6 tackling, showing that Cross was stopping the run whenever possible to the extent he could help. Through two contests Indy has surrendered a brutal 474 rushing yards (leads the NFL) and Cross has had to be the security blanket to stop ball carriers, this trend can't continue if Indy wants to win. Cross currently leads the league in total tackles with 29.
Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver
Colts receiver Alec Pierce had another solid outing to lead Indy's receiving corps against the Packers. While Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell struggled to find a rhythm with Anthony Richardson, Pierce continued to showcase that (so far) he's the most reliable pass-catcher for the Colts offense in 2024. After a blistering performance against the Texans, Pierce cooled down but secured 5 catches (7 targets) for 56 yards and another touchdown.
Pierce leads the Colts through two games in receptions (8), receiving yards (181), and receiving scores (2). He also has the most first-down receptions (6) and is displaying more of a well-rounded skillset as an offensive weapon for Richardson. While it's exciting that Pierce is starting to hit his potential, the rest of Indianapolis' receiving corps must help the former Cincinnati Bearcat. Second-year slot specialist Josh Downs will likely assist the cause once he returns from injury (ankle).
