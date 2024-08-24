3 Colts with Rising Stock After Preseason Win Against Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts' 2024 preseason is in the record books as Shane Steichen's squad finishes 2-1 after a 27-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the regular season opener against the Houston Texans on the horizon, here are three Colts players with stocks on the rise after the preseason finale on Thursday.
Genard Avery | Defensive End
Colts veteran defensive end Genard Avery may not be an instantly recognizable name when looking over the roster. However, given Samson Ebukam's Achilles injury and the need for depth edge defenders, Avery's performance against the Bengals may earn him a roster spot.
Per Pro Football Focus, Avery finished with an overall defensive grade of 77.3 and a pass-rushing mark of 86.0 (led the team). He also applied two QB pressures and logged a sack on 13 defensive snaps. With cuts around the corner, keep an eye on Avery's name to make the roster after a brief, but dominant performance on Thursday.
Jaylon Carlies | Linebacker
The Colts drafted rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies to be their answer for coverage at the second level. On Thursday Carlies flashed his skillset by logging a PFF defensive grade of 77.0 on 19 snaps. He also finished with a 77.7 coverage grade (led team) and grabbed two additional tackles.
After returning from injury for the preseason finale, Carlies has likely established himself as Indy's preferred cover backer alongside starters E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin.
Tyler Goodson | Running Back
After backup RB Trey Sermon sustained a hamstring injury, the duties were mopped up in the preseason, mostly by Evan Hull and Tyler Goodson. While Hull showed plenty of flashes, Goodson made the most of the game against Cincinnati.
After two strong contests, Goodson continued against the Bengals. He finished by leading Indy on the ground with 13 carries for 57 rushing yards and a 4.4 per-carry average. Goodson also caught a duo of passes for 10 yards. Sermon will likely resume the RB2 role once fully healthy, but Goodson has a great chance to make the final roster after a trio of solid preseason showings.
