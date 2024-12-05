Colts Select Risky Prospect in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
If the 2024 NFL season were to end today, the Indianapolis Colts would find themselves exactly where they ended up during last offseason's draft with the 15th-overall pick in the first round-- the spot where they inevitably selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu out of UCLA.
So far, that selection has looked to be a success, and heading into the NFL draft for next offseason, the Colts have the opportunity to make a strong pick, once again on the defensive side of the ball.
While we're still in the middle of the Colts' regular season, some outlets have already begun rattling off some mock drafts for how the 2025 class could pan out within the first round, the newest projections coming from The Athletic and Jeff Brugler.
In their mock, the Colts ended up going with another defensive prospect in the first round, this time, in the secondary with Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina University:
"At 6-2, 200 with 4.3 speed, Revel is the type of athlete the Colts (and general manager Chris Ballard) target, especially at cornerback," Brugler said. "The risk here is that the ECU corner is coming off a torn ACL. If team doctors at the combine say his rehab is going as planned, however, Revel still can be in the top-25 mix."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Revel Jr.'s season with East Carolina was cut short due to his ACL injury, but he has the clear physical ability and tools to develop into a strong corner at the NFL level. Last time we got a fully healthy season out of him in his sophomore campaign, Revel posted 55 total tackles and one interception.
As mentioned by Brugler, there is some added risk with bringing in a prospect coming fresh off of an ACL tear. Yet, the upside he presents as a versatile lockdown defensive back presents some appeal even with the concerns piled on top.
The Colts enter this offseason's draft with a clear need at the cornerback position-- as Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III currently lead the charge in the secondary. They lack star power and depth at their boundary corner spot, and by injecting some youth and raw physicality into the mix for the coming year, this passing defense could get a much-needed breath of fresh air.
In this case, perhaps Revel Jr. brings exactly what this unit needs to get back on track.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.