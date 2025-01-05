Colts' Rookie Offensive Lineman Suffers Concussion Against Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts rookie offensive tackle and third-round selection of 2024, Matt Goncalves, was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's since then been ruled out.
Indianapolis also had another promising young player sustain an injury in cornerback JuJu Brents, who suffered a groin setback after missing the past 15 games with a knee ailment.
The Colts have inserted backup right tackle Blake Freeland to support Joe Flacco, Jonathan Taylor, and the rest of Shane Steichen's offense. The Colts haven't been able to separate much from Jacksonville, playing a close game likely till the end of this divisional clash.
The Colts want an 8-9 record to conclude their 2024 campaign. While finishing with a losing mark isn't glamorous, ending the regular season with a victory at home is encouraging, especially with how many question marks surround Indy ahead of a critical offseason. We'll see if Indianapolis can make it happen with one quarter to play.
