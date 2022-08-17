Colts' Rookie Tight End Leaves Practice with Non-Contact Knee Injury

The Indianapolis Colts may have lost a promising young tight end for the year in today's joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

Rookie sixth-round pick Drew Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury during 7-on-7 work on Wednesday. While the team is still awaiting the results of an MRI, head coach Frank Reich said that the injury "appears to be significant."

Ogletree had been a star in training camp up until this point, as he appears to have risen from the fourth-string tight end in OTAs to running with the first-team the past week or so.

The young tight end has earned not only a place on the roster but likely a spot in the team's rotation behind starter Mo Alie-Cox prior to this injury.

While the Colts have plenty of depth at the position, this is an injury that certainly stings. It hurts to lose promising young players, especially ones that are in their rookie season. Second-year tight end Kylen Granson and fellow rookie tight end Jelani Woods will have to pick up the slack in Ogletree's absence this season.

We will be sure to update you all once the official word comes out on this injury tomorrow, but as of right now, the Colts may have lost one of their promising rookies for the season. Hopefully, Ogletree can bounce back from this potentially serious injury and make an impact for the team next year.

