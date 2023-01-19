Colts Rookies Disappoint According to ESPN Rankings

ESPN ranked the production of each teams' rookie class, and like the rest of the team, the Indianapolis Colts rookies didn't measure up.

The Indianapolis Colts got good production from several of its rookies in 2022 and can be excited about the future of players like Rodney Thomas II, Alec Pierce, and Bernhard Raimann among others.

But a recent article from ESPN paints a different picture of the Colts' rookie class. Staff writers Aaron Schatz and Alex Vigderman took the task of ranking each of the rookie classes in the NFL, and the Colts came in at a disappointing 21st overall.

Before the season, nobody would have expected seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II to be the Colts' most valuable rookie of 2022. However, the former linebacker grabbed the free safety position early in the season, eventually starting 10 games and garnering four interceptions. Bernhard Raimann started 11 games at left tackle, finishing 40th in RBWR but a poor 60th in PBWR. Wide receiver Alec Pierce started 12 games and finished with 41 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jelani Woods came on late in the season with 18 catches for 233 yards just in the Colts' final six games. -- Aaron Schatz and Alex Vigderman, ESPN

All rankings of this sort are subjective, but the Colts can consider themselves a little hard done by the World Wide Leader in this instance.

Raimann was the second highest graded lineman for the Colts by Pro Football Focus (PFF) coming in just behind Braden Smith. A rookie left tackle ranking 25th overall among tackles in the NFL in the third round? That's terrific value.

Among rookies, Raimann finished as the second-highest offensive tackle behind Braxton Jones of the Chicago Bears and third offensive lineman overall with at least 100 snaps according to PFF.

10 offensive linemen were drafted ahead of Raimann.

11 wide receivers had already come off the board when the Colts selected Alec Pierce in the third round. Pierce finished sixth among rookies in receiving yards with 593 and two touchdowns.

ESPN made reference to the steal Rodney Thomas was in the seventh round. Thomas had his rookie-growing pains, but he looks like he could lock down the safety position for years to come.

Considering the Colts didn't have a 1st-round pick in 2022, getting terrific production from three picks including left tackle and wide receiver probably warrants a better ranking than 21 overall.