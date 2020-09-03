Colts Roster Decisions: Secondary

INDIANAPOLIS — Roster moves are already being made as of Thursday afternoon as wide receiver Artavis Scott was waived, so it’s time to wrap up this series with the final two installments, projecting the secondary spots and then posting a final Indianapolis Colts 53-player roster prediction.

The secondary means merging cornerbacks with safeties. Let’s start with safety, which seems quite clear that five will be kept now that rookie Julian Blackmon has started to practice on a limited basis.

Blackmon, a third-round selection, might not be ready for about a month, but he’s proven to be a quick healer and estimates he’s at 95 percent in his recovery from knee surgery about nine months ago.

The Colts are expected to start Malik Hooker and Khari Willis. Hooker, a 2017 first-round pick, didn’t have his 2021 option picked up, so he’s motivated to prove he’s worth a lucrative deal. He’s made a few big plays, but has lacked consistency, and that’s why general manager Chris Ballard has decided to take a wait-and-see approach on Hooker’s future. Willis is a 2019 fourth-round pick who made 63 total tackles in 14 games as a rookie.

Safety Malik Hooker, a 2017 first-round pick, enters a contract year in 2020. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

Ninth-year pro Tavon Wilson was added during training camp to provide experience to a young secondary. He had a career-high 91 total tackles with Detroit last season.

Third-year pro George Odum made the roster as an undrafted rookie and has played in all 32 games with 70 total tackles. He’s one of the team’s best special-teams players.

Xavier Rhodes was a 2017 All-Pro cornerback with Minnesota. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Switching to cornerback, much of the conversation has centered on whether the Colts will start Rock Ya-Sin with Kenny Moore or will 2017 All-Pro Xavier Rhodes, signed for $3 million after being waived by Minnesota, will get the starting nod. Moore has thrived as a playmaker in the nickel role.

Regardless of who starts, expect all three to see the majority of the snaps. Ya-Sin, a 2019 second-round pick, was solid in his second camp.

The projection on backups adds T.J. Carrie, signed in free agency to bring experience and versatility to the position. He’s played in the slot and nickel in his six NFL seasons.

The other spot goes to rookie Isaiah Rodgers, who is undersized to play cornerback in the NFL but has tremendous potential as a speedy kick returner.

Because safety Rolan Milligan and cornerback Marvell Tell III opted-out, it’s possible the Colts might keep six cornerbacks. But who would get that sixth spot is anyone’s guess.

The hunch is that when Blackmon is healthy enough to play, he could fill in as a reserve at cornerback. That was his natural position in college at Utah before switching to safety in his final year.

