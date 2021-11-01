Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Colts Make Roster Moves, Sam Ehlinger Becomes Backup QB

    The Colts announced several roster moves on Monday, which technically includes promoting rookie Sam Ehlinger to backup quarterback.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts announced several roster moves on Monday, elevating running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad, placing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on Injured Reserve, and releasing quarterback Brett Hundley. The Colts would then add Hundley to the practice squad.

    With Hundley's release, it effectively promotes rookie sixth-round pick Ehlinger to the backup spot behind Carson Wentz. Ehlinger had a great training camp and mostly solid preseason before a knee injury put him on IR to begin the year. With Jacob Eason and now Hundley out of the picture, it's just Wentz and Ehlinger in the quarterback room.

    Lewis was having a quality season for the Colts before a knee injury cost him the rest of it on Sunday. He posted 14 tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 2 pass breakups through eight games. Rookie Dayo Odeyingbo is likely to see an increase in action now in Lewis' absence since he can play both inside and out.

    Jackson now becomes the Colts' fourth running back and a special team contributor. He's likely to stick around for a bit, especially since the Colts let go of Jordan Wilkins last week, who'd been with them since 2018.

    Read More

    Jones gives the Colts insurance with starting strong safety Khari Willis (calf/knee) getting banged up on Sunday. He's been on the Colts active roster for the last two games and has played special teams, but has not yet recorded any stats. 

    What do you think about these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

