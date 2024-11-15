Colts Rule Bernhard Raimann Out, Michael Pittman Jr. is Back
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a knee injury, according to head coach Shane Steichen. Meanwhile, top wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will make his return to the field after missing last week's game with a back injury.
Raimann didn't practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday this week and was seen with supportive gear on his left leg during Friday's practice. He was also out two weeks ago with a concussion but returned last week against the Buffalo Bills before leaving the game early due to the knee. Rookie Matt Goncalves will fill in for Raimann once again.
Pittman was a full participant all three days, making it the first time since Week 5 that he has not missed any practice time in a full week.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts travel east to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.