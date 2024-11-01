Colts Rule Out Big Name Against Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts (4-4) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on primetime during Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in a key game to push the franchise over .500. While the injury report looks mostly clean, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann won't play, thrusting rookie third-rounder Matt Goncalves into the mix against a tough Brian Flores defensive scheme.
This is a major blow to Indy's offensive line not to have Raimann available for such a pivotal week nine contest. With rookie Goncalves on track to start, he'll have big shoes to fill given Raimann's efficient 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Raimann has blocking grades of 84.3 passing and 73.0 run, so Goncalves will have his work cut out against Vikings defender Jonathan Greenard.
The other name that sticks out is defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), who's now listed as questionable after being limited during practice all week. Indianapolis will need Paye to help in run defense against Vikings running back Aaron Jones, otherwise, the duties will fall on names like Laiatu Latu and Dayo Odeyingbo.
The Colts are entering a crucial primetime game just days after announcing the benching of Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. Can the Colts shake the cobwebs from the shocking news? Shane Steichen and Indianapolis will look to overcome the adversity and notch their fifth win of the year while giving the Vikings their third-straight loss.
