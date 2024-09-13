Colts Rule Out Critical Defensive Starter vs. Packers
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out starting safety Julian Blackmon for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday.
Steichen elaborated that it is Blackmon's right shoulder, the same one that cost him the final two games of the 2023 season.
In Blackmon's absence, the Colts have options such as Rodney Thomas II and Trevor Denbow on the active roster, with Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Marcel Dabo on the practice squad. Nick Cross is the other starter at safety.
Steichen also stated that kicker Matt Gay, who missed last week's game with a hernia, is back and will play on Sunday.
Starting defensive end Kwity Paye retuned to the practice field after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Josh Downs continued to practice as well, and while Steichen said that Downs has "looked good," he said "we'll see" about Downs' availability on Sunday.
Lastly, starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has missed the entire week of practice after suffering a back injury last week against the Houston Texans, but Steichen said the team is optimistic about Buckner's availability for Sunday.
