Colts' Salary Cap Situation Entering Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts are nearly set to forge ahead into the 2025 season, but first report for training camp on July 22.
After agreeing to contract terms with rookie second-round draft pick JT Tuimoloau last Friday, the Colts now have every player that they currently plan to have under contract. There will still be plenty of roster movement throughout the season and likely even the next few weeks in camp, but for now, there is a clear picture of what the Colts' salary cap situation is with everyone under contract.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Colts currently have $19,361,283 in salary cap space, which ranks 20th out of 32 teams.
General manager Chris Ballard and the Colts were uncharacteristically aggressive in free agency this offseason, signing cornerback Charvarius Ward ($18M APY), safety Camryn Bynum ($15M APY), and quarterback Daniel Jones ($14M APY) all to contracts north of $10 million annually.
The Colts' cap situation is anticipated to be vastly different come next offseason, as there is very little dead money on the books beyond this season, which could trigger either a mass player exodus or heavy contract adjustment.
The Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Tuesday, July 22 for training camp. Their first practice will be held Wednesday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.