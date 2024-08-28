Colts Claim Former 49ers CB, Lose 2 DTs in Waiver Wire Moves
The Indianapolis Colts are busy preparing for the start of the 2024 regular season by working through NFL waivers. After setting their initial 53-man roster yesterday, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders picked up two of Indy's developmental defensive tackles, Eric Johnson II and Jonah Laulu, off waivers. However, this opened up room for Indianapolis to claim former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III. Womack's addition meant the Colts had to part with Darrell Baker Jr to the wire.
While losing both Johnson and Laulu is a bit sore, it's likely due to the immense depth on the defensive front for Indianapolis. DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Aditomiwa Adebawore, Raekwon Davis, and Taven Bryan occupy the defensive tackle spots, filling up any availability. We'll see where the ultimate destinations for the duo of former Colts lie in 2024.
But, by adding depth at the cornerback position, Indianapolis now gives their room six names. While Womack is no Kenny Moore II, he will bring a certain level of experience to the roster. Drafted in 2022, Womack has played 23 games and grabbed 26 tackles, 2 passes defended, a fumble forced, and an interception throughout his career.
Womack isn't a name that will shake the roster to its core, but he can bring depth and reliability to the back end of the cornerback room and provide experience to young talents like Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents. If there's a chance that Womack is yet to hit his stride, perhaps that starts with Gus Bradley's defense in Indianapolis.
