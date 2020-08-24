Colts Search for Offensive Tackle Depth

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sunday roster move might have gone unnoticed, considering sixth-year journeyman offensive lineman Andrew Donnal was a free-agent addition just trying to make the Indianapolis Colts roster.

But Donnal was holding his own in training camp, which made his designation to injured reserve a disappointing development in terms of providing necessary depth on the offensive line. Specifically, the Colts would appear to be thin at offensive tackle behind starters Anthony Castonzo and Braden Smith.

That might not seem like a big deal now, especially when considering the Colts O-line didn’t have a missed start in 2019. But they were the only NFL team to enjoy that distinction of good health. It doesn’t typically happen.

That means reserves are typically thrust into the lineup at a moment’s notice. The Colts also signed fifth-year journeyman Chaz Green to bolster offensive tackle, but he hasn’t participated in a padded practice due to a leg injury.

Donnal and Green have bounced around the NFL with several teams, but they had experience as starters. If Castonzo or Smith miss any time, the Colts have fifth-year offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, and then a lot of question marks. Clark, a 2016 third-round pick who has played 35 games with 12 starts, was re-signed for 2020.

Third-year Colts head coach Frank Reich was asked about offensive tackle depth after Sunday’s practice at training camp.

“I mean o-line depth is critically important, so we will continue to find out where the depth is coming from,” Reich said in a Zoom video call. “Obviously, Braden (Smith) got back out there today. So it was good to have him back out there in a limited capacity. Le’Raven (Clark) has gotten a lot of work.

“Carter O’Donnell has been slowly developing. Brandon Hitner is slowly developing. Chaz (Green) is getting better, and we think Chaz has some ability as well. Those are important questions that need to be answered. Those questions aren’t answered at this point, but that is a real competitive battle there – just (to) see who the next two tackles are going to be. So (it’s) an ongoing battle to be updated later.”

In other words, stay tuned. It’s worth keeping an eye on.

O’Donnell is making the transition from playing in the Canadian Football League, which typically takes time. Hitner was undrafted in 2019, was waived by the L.A. Rams, and had practice-squad stints with the Buffalo Bills and N.Y. Jets.

That Donnal wasn’t waived-injured suggests he could still return, although the severity of his undisclosed injury is unknown.

Don’t be surprised if the Colts are in the market for an offensive tackle, presumably when NFL teams start trimming rosters for the regular season.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)