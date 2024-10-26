Colts Approaching Season-Deciding 5-Game Stretch
The Indianapolis Colts escaped Week 7 with a win over the Tyler Huntley-led Miami Dolphins, one of the weaker teams that Indy will face throughout the 2024 NFL season. Heading into late October, the Colts will need to survive one of the league's toughest five-game stretches to make the playoffs.
Week 8: Colts @ Texans
Starting off with Week 8, Indy will travel south to face the Houston Texans in a matchup that will have massive implications for who comes out on top in the AFC South. The Texans took home a win against the Colts in Week 1, but Anthony Richardson will look to replicate his efficiency in last year's win against Houston.
In two career starts against the Texans, Richardson has totaled five touchdowns. If running back Jonathan Taylor returns, the Colts will have a lethal rushing attack that would help push for a tie in the race for the divisional lead.
Week 9: Colts @ Vikings (SNF)
After a visit to H-Town, Shane Steichen's crew will head north to play the Minnesota Vikings who started off the season with a five-game win streak. At the top of a contested NFC North division, the Vikings have been a surprise team through the first half of the year.
The Vikings took care of business against the Texans in Week 3, defeating them 34-7 in a blowout victory. It's likely the Colts will be fairly big underdogs heading into this matchup. The last time these two squads faced off, Indy blew the largest lead in NFL history. Can't get much worse than that, right?
Week 10: Colts vs. Bills
Following a two-week road trip, the Colts will defend their home turf against the Buffalo Bills. Among the Super Bowl favorites, the Bills will be a tall task for Indy. Buffalo is led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen who just got another weapon in wide receiver Amari Cooper via trade with the Cleveland Browns
Against AFC South teams, the Bills are 2-1 this season with a loss to the Texans. Colts fans hope that Taylor mimics his last game against Buffalo when he scored five touchdowns in a blowout win. Keeping Allen off the field and the ball on the ground should be keys to victory against a Bills defense that allows 133 rushing yards per game through seven weeks.
Week 11: Colts @ Jets
It'll be the third road game in the last four for Steichen's squad and the second primetime game. This time, the Colts will go toe-to-toe with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in a game that might be a must-win if the Colts are on a losing streak heading into the matchup.
The Jets are in the midst of a coaching turnover and are adapting to a new-look offense. If Davante Adams can link up with his old friend at quarterback, the Colts might have a hard time shutting down one of the league's most dangerous offenses (on paper).
Week 12: Colts vs. Lions
The Detroit Lions, who can be argued as the toughest opponent the Colts will face, are traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Dan Campbell's team presents a multi-faceted offense that can run over defensive lines and pick apart a secondary with extreme efficiency.
Running a two-back offense, the Lions have two proficient runners in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. A healthy defensive line will be key for a Colts group that has seen many injuries through the first two months. DeForest Buckner needs to have this game marked on his calendar.
For the Colts to survive this stretch with playoff chances in mind, they'll likely have to pull out two wins out of these five games. Richardson's consistency and ability to stay on the field might be determining factors for Indy's success rate this season.
The gauntlet begins on Sunday when the Colts kick off against the Texans at 1 p.m. ET in the Lone Star State.
