Colts Select DT Tim Smith with 190th Pick in Draft
With the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Alabama defensive tackle Tim Smith. The Colts acquired the pick in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.
Smith (6'4", 302) is a stoutly built, powerful interior defensive lineman who specializes in doing the dirty work. Occupying double-teams, pushing the pocket to open up lanes for his teammates, Smith does what's necessary for the defense. After winning a National Championship in his initial season with the Crimson Tide in 2020, Smith started for much of the next four years.
FIT WITH THE COLTS
The Colts have worked on adding depth on the defensive line this offseason, signing defensive tackle Neville Gallimore behind DeForest Buckner in free agency, and adding JT Tuimoloau in the second round of the draft. However, the Colts still needed something behind nose tackle Grover Stewart, which Smith provides.
PREVIOUS PICKS
- TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
- DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
- OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
- RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame