Colts Select Hunter Wohler with 232nd Pick in Draft
With the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected linebacker Hunter Wohler from Wisconsin.
Wohler (6'2", 213) was a standout performer at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January, and then he put together a nice athletic profile at the Scouting Combine in February. Wohler posted a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, a 37" vertical, 10'0" broad jump, and 6.72 three-cone drill.
Wohler was a safety at Wisconsin but is listed as a linebacker for the Colts.
FIT WITH THE COLTS
Wohler joins a linebacker corps featuring Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi. Cameron McGrone, Liam Anderson, and Austin Ajiake. Wohler likely competes for a role as backup WILL and core special teamer.
The Colts lost core special teamers Grant Stuard and Trevor Denbow this offseason. Wohler is an easy candidate to replace either.
PREVIOUS PICKS
- TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
- DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
- OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State
- RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- DT Tim Smith, Alabama