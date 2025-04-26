Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Select Hunter Wohler with 232nd Pick in Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Wisconsin linebacker Hunter Wohler with the 232nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jake Arthur

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected linebacker Hunter Wohler from Wisconsin.

Wohler (6'2", 213) was a standout performer at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January, and then he put together a nice athletic profile at the Scouting Combine in February. Wohler posted a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, a 37" vertical, 10'0" broad jump, and 6.72 three-cone drill.

Wohler was a safety at Wisconsin but is listed as a linebacker for the Colts.

FIT WITH THE COLTS

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wohler joins a linebacker corps featuring Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi. Cameron McGrone, Liam Anderson, and Austin Ajiake. Wohler likely competes for a role as backup WILL and core special teamer.

The Colts lost core special teamers Grant Stuard and Trevor Denbow this offseason. Wohler is an easy candidate to replace either.

PREVIOUS PICKS

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

Home/News