Colts Select Justin Walley with 80th Pick in Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Justin Walley with the 80th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jake Arthur

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Justin Walley (5) celebrates a fumble recovery by defensive lineman Chris Collins (13) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
With the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley.

Walley (5'10", 190) has seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups in 49 career games for the Golden Gophers

FIT WITH THE COLTS

Walley is a bit of an outlier for the Colts and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, as he's undersized and doesn't have eye-popping athleticism or statistics. The Colts have a relatively crowded cornerback room after adding Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballentine in free agency. It will be interesting to hear what Colts general manager Chris Ballard has to say about the pick.

Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

