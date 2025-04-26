Colts Select Justin Walley with 80th Pick in Draft
With the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley.
Walley (5'10", 190) has seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups in 49 career games for the Golden Gophers
FIT WITH THE COLTS
Walley is a bit of an outlier for the Colts and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, as he's undersized and doesn't have eye-popping athleticism or statistics. The Colts have a relatively crowded cornerback room after adding Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballentine in free agency. It will be interesting to hear what Colts general manager Chris Ballard has to say about the pick.