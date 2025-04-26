Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Select RB DJ Giddens with 151st Pick in Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Kansas State RB DJ Giddens with the 151st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jake Arthur

Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 151st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Kansas State running back DJ Giddens.

Giddens (6'0", 212) is an athletic, accomplished college runner, churning up 3,087 rushing yards, 679 receiving yards, and 27 total touchdowns in three years. He's a well balanced player who can run between the tackles and outside. He has good vision and patience, and he displays good hands in the passing game. Pass protection is a work in progress, however.

FIT WITH THE COLTS

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Giddens joins a running back room featuring Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, Tyler Goodson, and Salvon Ahmed. He appears to be quality direct competition for Herbert, who the team signed this offseason as a free agent.

PREVIOUS PICKS

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

Home/News