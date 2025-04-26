Colts Select RB DJ Giddens with 151st Pick in Draft
With the 151st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Kansas State running back DJ Giddens.
Giddens (6'0", 212) is an athletic, accomplished college runner, churning up 3,087 rushing yards, 679 receiving yards, and 27 total touchdowns in three years. He's a well balanced player who can run between the tackles and outside. He has good vision and patience, and he displays good hands in the passing game. Pass protection is a work in progress, however.
FIT WITH THE COLTS
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Giddens joins a running back room featuring Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, Tyler Goodson, and Salvon Ahmed. He appears to be quality direct competition for Herbert, who the team signed this offseason as a free agent.
PREVIOUS PICKS
- TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
- DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
- OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State