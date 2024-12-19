Colts' Shane Steichen Looks Ahead to Must-Win Battle vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts will be back to the grind on Sunday afternoon in front of their home crowd against the Tennessee Titans.
Despite playoff hopes seeing a strong drop-off following their brutal loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, this team still has a puncher's chance to make Wild Card Weekend, beginning with a win in Lucas Oil.
Ahead of the contest, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke about a bit of his expectations for Tennessee:
"I think they're playing hard, really hard," Steichen said. "I really do. I think their front four with [Jeffery] Simmons, [T'Vondre] Sweat, [Arden] Key, and [Harold] Landry-- that's really where it starts. I think they do a hell of a job up there with those guys. Offensively, [Tony] Pollard is a really good back. Explosive. [Calvin] Ridley can run. I think Callahan has those guys playing hard."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Titans have struggled this season with a 3-11 record, but they have some pride to cling onto when looking at the defensive side of the ball.
As mentioned, Tennessee's defensive front is filled with star power, spearheaded by Pro Bowlers Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry III, so it isn't surprising the Titans have the second-ranked defense in the entire league for total yards. Scoring-wise, they're the 29th-ranked defense, so there are clear holes to exploit, and reasons to attribute why their record looks the way it does.
Yet, despite their uninspiring record, don't expect Steichen and the Colts to overlook their divisional opponent.
"I always say this," Steichen continued. "When you go into a division game, it doesn't matter the records. You can just throw them out. It's a division game. Both teams are going to play hard, and we've got a hell of an opportunity ahead of us at home."
The Colts will also likely be in for a pending quarterback change from Tennessee, as reports indicate that 2023 second-round pick Will Levis has been benched for their Week 16 bout in Indianapolis.
The decision puts Mason Rudolph in a position to start for the fourth time this season, who ultimately finished the Titans' matchup from last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, collecting over 200 yards in the air for two touchdowns and a pick. But, regardless of the lead signal caller, Steichen will stay on his toes for either option.
"Obviously, there are reports out there, but we'll see who starts-- so, we're preparing for both," Steichen stated. "I think Levis does some good things-- running around, scrambling. Rudolph is really good in the pocket. Good accuracy."
The Colts' odds of making the postseason may not be the brightest, but they're not dead in the water.
With three games remaining, they're two games back from the current seven-seeded Los Angeles Chargers in their conference.
It may not be their most favorable outcome to squeak into that final spot, but with the league's easiest schedule down the stretch (two of those clashes being on their home turf), it's far from impossible.
"It's going to be great to get back home in front of our home crowd," Steichen said. "I mean, still a ton to play for. We know we need some help, but our guys will be ready to roll for this one."
The Colts will kickoff against the Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.