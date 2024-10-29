Colts Shatter NFL World, Bench Richardson for Flacco
The Indianapolis Colts front office has decided to bench second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson for 17-year veteran Joe Flacco, per Adam Schefter. The move comes days after the Colts fell short to the Houston Texans in a game filled with controversy over Richardson's performance.
Richardson finished Sunday's loss with a 31.2% completion rate (10/32), one passing touchdown, and an interception. Along with some shaky numbers, Richardson left the game in the third quarter because he was "tired" and needed a breather before returning to the field. His early exit led to heavy criticism and now, his job.
Flacco joined the Colts during the 2024 offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million. He was meant to be a veteran presence to help guide Richardson's growth and ensure safety in case of any injuries to the 22-year-old. Now, he'll be tasked with leading the Colts to a win against the Minnesota Vikings during primetime this weekend.
Richardson already suffered an oblique injury earlier this year which led to two Flacco starts that resulted in one win and one loss. In his two starts and backup appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he combined for seven passing touchdowns and one interception with an effective 65.7% completion rate.
Colts fans online are split over who should lead the team, with some feeling that benching Richardson is a sign that the team has completely given up on the fourth-overall pick. There is a clear lack of trust from head coach Shane Steichen as he may feel some pressure to keep his job safe. The Colts have been on a quarterback carousel ever since the retirement of Andrew Luck and there's no clear sign of the ride ending anytime soon.
