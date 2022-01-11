Colts Sign 14 Players to Future Deals

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the signing of 14 players to reserve/future contracts:

Quarterback James Morgan

Wide receivers Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris

Tight ends Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson, Eli Wolf

Offensive linemen Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell

Defensive linemen Kameron Cline, Chris Williams

Linebacker Malik Jefferson

Cornerbacks Anthony Chesley, Chris Wilcox

Safety Will Redmond

These players won't count toward the Colts' roster until the new league year begins on March 16. However, they cannot be signed by other teams in the meantime while under contract with the Colts.

Among the above players, Coutee, Harris, Green, O'Donnell, Williams, Cline, Jefferson, Chesley, Wilcox, and Redmond have seen action for the Colts at some point during their tenure with the team.

In particular, Morgan, Coutee, Harris, Green, Coleman, O'Donnell, Williams, and Chesley are key names to keep an eye on for a potential role in 2022, or at least a solid summer training camp.

