Colts Sign 14 Players to Future Deals

The Colts have signed 14 players to reserve/future contracts.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the signing of 14 players to reserve/future contracts:

  • Quarterback James Morgan
  • Wide receivers Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris
  • Tight ends Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson, Eli Wolf
  • Offensive linemen Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell
  • Defensive linemen Kameron Cline, Chris Williams
  • Linebacker Malik Jefferson
  • Cornerbacks Anthony Chesley, Chris Wilcox
  • Safety Will Redmond

These players won't count toward the Colts' roster until the new league year begins on March 16. However, they cannot be signed by other teams in the meantime while under contract with the Colts.

Among the above players, Coutee, Harris, Green, O'Donnell, Williams, Cline, Jefferson, Chesley, Wilcox, and Redmond have seen action for the Colts at some point during their tenure with the team.

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Shon Coleman (78) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tim Ward (92) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

In particular, Morgan, Coutee, Harris, Green, Coleman, O'Donnell, Williams, and Chesley are key names to keep an eye on for a potential role in 2022, or at least a solid summer training camp.

October 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) is called for pass interference while defending Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
