Colts Sign Former Bengals Linebacker for Lou Anarumo
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that they signed free-agent linebacker Joe Bachie, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bachie (6'2", 235, 27 years old) played for former Bengals and new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati from 2021-24 after brief stints with the New Orleans Saints (2020) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020). Bachie came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 from Michigan State.
In 51 career games (2 starts), he has 48 tackles and 1 pass breakup. He has played primarily special teams as a core player, logging 921 snaps on special teams and 238 on defense.
Bachie joins a Colts linebacker room featuring Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Hunter Wohler, Cameron McGrone, Liam Anderson, and Austin Ajiake.