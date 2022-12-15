Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick

The Indianapolis Colts have made a move to bolster their defensive line by signing a former-high draft pick of the Denver Broncos.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday afternoon that they had signed former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim to their practice squad.

Robert Foster, who was just signed on Tuesday, was released in a corresponding move.

Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver.

He played in 10 games as a rookie and just seven last season under former-head coach Vic Fangio. He had 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first two years with the Broncos.

Agim was relegated to the practice squad this season under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and he was released on Wednesday.

He wasn't out of work for long as the Colts scooped him up for their practice squad a day later.

Agim is a low-risk move for the Colts who are willing to take a gamble on a 310-pounder with a sub-5.0 forty. Agim's relative athletic score (RAS) of 8.56 is a good indicator of the untapped potential he has, but he was unable to harness that athleticism in Denver.

The Colts are next in action on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. They enter the game four-point underdogs in Minnesota.

Their new defensive lineman isn't likely to see any action this weekend in Minnesota, but while he was a third-round bust in Denver, he's a high-upside, low-risk addition for the Colts