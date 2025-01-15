Colts Sign Former Packers, Bills Offensive Lineman
The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Luke Tenuta to a reserve/future contract.
Tenuta spent some time with the Colts' active roster in 2022 (Weeks 1-5), as well as with the Packers for three games. In 2024, he spent the campaign with the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals. The 6'8" tackle will look to make an impact on Indy's depth chart.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Bernhard Raimann is a secure name for the left tackle spot, Braden Smith's future on the right is up in the air. Indianapolis has Blake Freeland and Matt Goncalves backing up both starters at the tackle positions, but depth never hurts.
Whether or not Tanuka will make an impact is to be decided, but it's good to see the Colts are taking depth on the offensive line seriously. During the 2024 campaign, Goncalves saw 230 snaps at left and 333 at right tackle, so this is a key signing despite not looking that way on paper given injuries are a 100% rate in the NFL.
Indianapolis' roster needs far more ahead of a 2025 offseason that sees the franchise at a crossroads in year nine of general manager Chris Ballard. Indy has to have the goal of 'playoffs or bust' for 2025, and it starts by adding talent to a roster that might look different once the regular season begins.
We'll see what happens as Indianapolis continues to work toward a better result than 2024's mediocre 8-9 finish.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.