Colts Sign Backup for Offensive Line Ahead of Giants Clash
The Indianapolis Colts have signed guard Atonio Mafi to the practice squad before another must-win game against the New York Giants.
Mafi has been with Indianapolis but started his career as a 2023, fifth-round selection of the New England Patriots. Last year, Mafi started five games for New England and has played in three contests this season for the Colts. Mafi's signing to the practice squad comes the same day Mark Glowinski was elevated to the active roster, prompting the move for Mafi.
Mafi is strictly for deep-depth purposes, but we'll see if Glowinski can play better against his former team, the Giants. While he provided a solid fill-in against the Patriots in Week 13, Glowinski fell apart in the win over the Tennessee Titans, posting an ugly Pro Football Focus blocking grade of 35.9 and 42.6 run-blocking. Glowinski must improve to help Shane Steichen's scheme and quarterback Anthony Richardson.
While the Colts won 38-30 at home against the Titans, they don't get much rest before another pivotal game on the road to keep slim playoff aspirations alive. Mafi might not be the biggest addition, but must be ready at all times in case he's called up.
Indy plays the 2-13 Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST, with plenty on the line for the Colts.
