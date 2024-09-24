Colts Sign Former Patriots Super Bowl DE Among Multiple Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2) have made multiple roster moves with their practice squad ahead of a crucial home matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0).
Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a brief addition to Indy's practice squad but will now look for a new suitor as a free agent. Also, quarterback Jason Bean, better remembered for lighting up the preseason, has been placed on the Practice Squad Injured List.
With these two spots opening on the practice squad, the Colts signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and defensive end Derek Rivers. Bronson has played for the New Orleans Saints (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2022). In his time, he's played 8 games and logged 12 total tackles (1 for loss).
As for Rivers, he was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Rivers has also been with the Colts in the past, as well as the Los Angeles Rams (2020) and Houston Texans (2021). While Rivers has struggled with injuries, he was a part of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII championship team and has 3.5 sacks, 16 tackles (5 for loss), and 24 games played throughout his career.
We'll see if Indianapolis has any further roster moves in store as they prep to battle the undefeated Steelers in less than a week.
