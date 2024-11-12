Colts Sign Tackle Depth Amid Injury to Starter
The Indianapolis Colts have made a move to bolster their offensive line depth, signing free-agent tackle Mason Brooks to the practice squad while releasing veteran defensive end Derek Rivers from the practice squad.
Brooks (6'6", 315, 25 years old) came into the NFL with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was waived by Washington during 2024 training camp, claimed by the Carolina Panthers, and then cut from the practice squad at the end of August.
The Colts' practice squad offensive line group now features guards Josh Sills and Atonio Mafi, as well as tackles Brooks and Sebastian Gutierrez. Brooks could provide emergency depth for the Colts in the event that starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann has to miss any time after he left last Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills early with a knee injury.
Brooks hasn't logged any regular-season playing time but played 197 offensive snaps during the last two preseasons at right guard (117), left guard (44), and left tackle (36), according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
For Rivers, this ends his third stint with the Colts. He was first signed to their practice squad in December 2023, but his contract expired at the end ofthe season. He then re-signed in August during training camp, was released during preseason roster cuts, and then signed back to the practice squad in late September.
