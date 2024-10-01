Colts Sign Versatile Offensive Weapon, Release Kicker
The Indianapolis Colts have signed running back Trent Pennix to the practice squad. The addition of Pennix meant that kicker Spencer Shrader was released.
Pennix was a member of the Colts during this year's preseason before the team released him. Pennix brings a unique blend of running back and tight end skills to Indianapolis' practice squad. During his six seasons at North Carolina State (2018-2023), he ran the ball 41 times for 240 yards (5.9 average) and a rushing score. Pennix also caught 55 passes for 712 receiving yards (13.2 average) and 11 more touchdowns.
Indianapolis might need more spark at the tight end position, which is lacking in the playmaking department through four weeks. Outside of Mo Alie-Cox's blocking and Drew Ogletree's single score, this group has been forgettable in 2024. As for the running back side of things, Jonathan Taylor is currently getting an ankle injury evaluated. This gives the Colts reason to be cautious in case depth is needed with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson likely seeing starter snaps if Taylor can't go.
Pennix is a long shot to make a meaningful impact for Indy outside of preparation. However, he's a big, athletic player who's been in multiple positions offensively. This type of serviceability might catch the eye of coaches if the former Wolfpack alum can showcase it during practices. We'll see what develops as Indy nears a trip to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for week five.
